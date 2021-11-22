COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 22 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGIA-ARBERY

Por
REUTERSNOV 22
22 de Noviembre de 2021

Closing arguments in trial of men charged for Arbery murder

Start: 22 Nov 2021 16:30 GMT

End: 22 Nov 2021 17:30 GMT

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA, USA - Closing arguments expected in the trial of the three men charged for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA, No use CNN, No use VOA

DIGITAL: No use Digital

Source: POOL VIA NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Enzo Pérez confirmó que no jugará lo que resta del torneo y se refirió a la continuidad de Marcelo Gallardo en River

Enzo Pérez confirmó que no jugará lo que resta del torneo y se refirió a la continuidad de Marcelo Gallardo en River

El video que intenta demostrar por qué Pelé es el más grande de todos los tiempos: “Lo tenía todo”

La decisión que tomó el Bayern Munich con los jugadores que no se vacunen contra el coronavirus

Tras los rumores de su mala relación, Cristiano Ronaldo se despidió de Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Tras la difusión de los videos de Peng Shuai, la WTA duda de que la tenista china se encuentre “bajo censura o coerción”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Familia de Octavio Ocaña viajó al lugar donde falleció el actor

Familia de Octavio Ocaña viajó al lugar donde falleció el actor

Alejandro Suárez recordó el día de la muerte de Héctor Suárez

Adele fue sorprendida con la presencia de su profesora favorita y rompió en llanto: “Me cambiaste la vida”

Corona Capital: a pesar de los tropiezos, el festival cerró con éxito

Camila Cabello y su salida de soltera y Ben Affleck y Jennifer Lopez y Ashton Kutcher y Mila Kunis en pareja: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Las altas temperaturas y la dieta: qué alimentos comer para evitar el golpe de calor

Las altas temperaturas y la dieta: qué alimentos comer para evitar el golpe de calor

El robot Perseverance encontró estas piedras semipreciosas en Marte

Los roedores podrían ser transmisores asintomáticos de coronavirus similares al SARS

Por qué un fallo de Tesla impidió que algunos conductores se subieran a sus autos

¿Las vacas influyen en el calentamiento global?