ADVISORY USA-FED/CHAIR

Biden taps Powell for another term as Fed chair

Start: 22 Nov 2021 18:17 GMT

End: 22 Nov 2021 18:41 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks after nominating Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com