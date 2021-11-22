ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ --NEW EVENT

Biden attends Thanksgiving event at Fort Bragg

Start: 22 Nov 2021 22:29 GMT

End: 22 Nov 2021 23:29 GMT

FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in a Thanksgiving week event with U.S. service members and military families.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com