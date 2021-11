Former Israeli PM Netanyahu appears in court

Start: 22 Nov 2021 06:45 GMT

End: 22 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL Former Israeli PM Netanyahu appears in court to hear testimony of key witness in his corruption trial

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com