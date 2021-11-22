ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY MERKEL--SIGNAL ISSUE

Germany's Merkel gives newser as COVID-19 cases rise

Start: 22 Nov 2021 16:15 GMT

End: 22 Nov 2021 16:28 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: SIGNAL ISSUE IS FROM SOURCE--

BERLIN – Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to reporters after telling leaders of her conservative party Germany’s COVID-19 situation was highly dramatic and stronger action was needed to fight it.

SCHEDULE

1610GMT - Newser begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: ARD for Corona Pool

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com