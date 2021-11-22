COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 22 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CBI JOHNSON

REUTERS
19 de Noviembre de 2021

UK's Johnson gives political keynote speech at the CBI annual conference

Start: 22 Nov 2021 09:55 GMT

End: 22 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

PORT OF TYNE, ENGLAND - Political keynote speech at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference.

SCHEDULE:

1005GMT - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives political keynote speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: CBI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

