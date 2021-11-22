ADVISORY BELARUS-AUSTRIA/

Austria's Schallenberg & Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speak to reporters
Start: 22 Nov 2021 11:10 GMT
End: 22 Nov 2021 11:35 GMT
VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speak to reporters as part an international conference on Belarus. Due to coronavirus measures the conference will be held virtually via video call.
