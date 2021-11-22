ADVISORY BELARUS-AUSTRIA/

Austria's Schallenberg & Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speak to reporters

Start: 22 Nov 2021 11:10 GMT

End: 22 Nov 2021 11:35 GMT

VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speak to reporters as part an international conference on Belarus. Due to coronavirus measures the conference will be held virtually via video call.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Austria

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com