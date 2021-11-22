ADVISORY 1146-WISCONSIN-PARADE/UGC ++FLASH++

The fatal moment a car sped through a parade
Start: 22 Nov 2021 02:52 GMT
End: 22 Nov 2021 02:54 GMT
WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES - A sport utility vehicle ploughed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, striking more than 20 people including children and causing "some fatalities," the city's police chief said.
