ADVISORY 1146-WISCONSIN-PARADE/UGC ++FLASH++

The fatal moment a car sped through a parade

Start: 22 Nov 2021 02:52 GMT

End: 22 Nov 2021 02:54 GMT

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES - A sport utility vehicle ploughed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, striking more than 20 people including children and causing "some fatalities," the city's police chief said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY 'JESUS OCHOA'

DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY 'JESUS OCHOA'

Source: JESUS OCHOA

Aspect Ratio: Mixed

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com