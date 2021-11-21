Stalemate at the Stade de La Meinau, as RCSA draw 1-1 with Reims

On Sunday, RCSA and Reims were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stade de La Meinau. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. RCSA wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Nantes in their previous game. Reims had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with AS Mónaco. As it stands, RCSA are in 7th place on the table and has 19 points while Reims sit in 15th with 13 points after 14 matches.

Reims started strongly in the first half, thanks to Hugo Ekitike finding the net at the 22 minute mark, seeing out the first half 0-1.

RCSA took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Jeanricner Bellegarde just before the final whistle. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For RCSA, Majeed Waris, Moise Sahi Dion, Nordin Kandil and Jeanricner Bellegarde, came on for Lucas Perrin, Sanjin Prcic, Kevin Gameiro and Ibrahima Sissoko, Reims brought on Alexis Flips and Anastasios Donis, to replace Moreto Cassama and Hugo Ekitike.

There were bookings for Adrien Thomasson from RCSA, and Andrew Gravillon, Azor Matusiwa, Alexis Flips and Yunis Abdelhamid, for Reims.

RCSA will next play AS Mónaco away, with Reims facing Clermont Foot at home.