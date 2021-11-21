Nice return home with all 3 points, after beating Cleermont 2-1

Nice defeat Clermont Foot 2-1 on Sunday at Stade Gabriel Montpied. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Cleermont were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Saint-Étienne while Nice lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Montpellier. As the table looks today, Cleermont are in 18th place, with 13 points from 14 matches, while Nice sit in 2nd, with 26 points from 14.

Cleermont started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Florent Ogier giving Cleermont the lead, 17 minutes in and seeing the first half out 1-0.

The Eagles continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Amine Gouiri in the 76th minute. Nice then netted once more and turned the match thanks to a 2nd effort from Amine Gouiri in the 82nd minute with a final score of 2-1.

For Cleermont, Jonathan Iglesias, Jordan Tell, Oriol Busquets and Jodel Dossou, came on for Salis Abdul Samed, Elbasan Rashani, Jason Berthomier and Jim Allevinah. Nice brought on Mario Lemina, Justin Kluivert, Morgan Schneiderlin and Calvin Stengs for Pablo Rosario, Lucas Da Cunha, Kephren Thuram-Ulien and Kasper Dolberg.

There were bookings for Salis Abdul Samed from Cleermont. For Nice, Amine Gouiri, Pablo Rosario, Mario Lemina and Andy Delort saw yellow.

Cleermont will next play Reims away, with Nice facing FC Metz at home.