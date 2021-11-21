COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 21 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Its all even at the Stade Saint Symphorien, after Metz draw 3-3 with Bordeaux

Disappointment on both sides as Metz and Bordeaux see out a 3-3 draw

Por
Newsroom Infobae
21 de Noviembre de 2021

Metz were held to 3-3 draw by Bordeaux down on Sunday at the Stade Saint Symphorien. Metz wanted to continue adding points after a scoreless draw against Olympique de Marseille in their previous match. Bordeaux, on the other hand, were beaten 3-2 in the previous match against Paris Saint-Germain. Following today's result, Metz and Bordeaux currently occupy 20th and 15th spots in the table, with 9 points and 13 points respectively after 14 matches.

Bordeaux started the first half well, with Alberth Elis giving Les Girondins the lead, 17 minutes in. Bordeaux looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Remi Oudin at the 39 minute mark to establish a 2-0. However, Metz pull-back just before half-time, with a goal from Nicolas De Preville, finishing the first half 1-2.

The Maroons started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, thanks to a goal from Opa Nguette at the 51 minute mark. However, each side looked hungry to win and Bordeaux then found the back of the net at the 65 minute mark thanks to Remi Oudin, taking the score to 3-2. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Opa Nguette equalised for Metz, 70 minutes in, leaving the final score at 3-3.

For Metz, Opa Nguette, Lamine Gueye and Pape Ndiaga Yade, came on for Sikou Niakate, Ibrahima Niane and Nicolas De Preville. Bordeaux brought on Mbaye Niang, Jimmy Briand, Samuel Kalu, Gideon Mensah and Timothee Pembele, to replace Javairo Dilrosun, Jean Onana, Remi Oudin, Ricardo Mangas and Enock Kwateng.

The referee booked five players. Pape Matar Sarr and Dylan Bronn from Metz, who saw yellow cards and Farid Boulaya, sent off with a red, as well as for Bordeaux Alberth Elis and Yacine Adli received yellows.

Metz will next travel to Nice, while Bordeaux will face Brest at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

Qatar presentó un histórico estadio construido con materiales reciclados y completamente desmontable

Qatar presentó un histórico estadio construido con materiales reciclados y completamente desmontable

La impactante revelación de un ex compañero de Agüero sobre su retiro y las versiones cruzadas del Barcelona

Liga MX: los mejores memes que desataron los partidos de repechaje

Oficial: el Manchester United despidió a Solskjaer, quiénes son los posibles candidatos a ocupar su puesto

Lewis Hamilton arrasó en el GP de Qatar de Fórmula 1 y redujo la diferencia con Verstappen

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Belinda y Christian Nodal ya tienen fecha de boda: el cantante reveló que se casarán antes de terminar el año

Belinda y Christian Nodal ya tienen fecha de boda: el cantante reveló que se casarán antes de terminar el año

Integrantes de Gerardo Díaz y su Jerarquía heridos durante balacera en Chimalhuacán fueron dados de alta

¡Ni el frío los separa!: Christian Nodal y Belinda estrenaron cobertor con sus rostros

En fotos: así se vivió el primer día de Corona Capital 2021 en CDMX

Margarita Gralia habló sobre la salud de Carmen Salinas: “los milagros existen”

TENDENCIAS

Extraordinario: cóndores hembra tuvieron polluelos sin intervención de un macho

Extraordinario: cóndores hembra tuvieron polluelos sin intervención de un macho

Así se ve la nueva versión de Google Play Store

Winamp regresará de entre las cenizas tal y como lo prometió desde 2018

“Las drogas y el celular causan un síndrome de abstinencia similar”, dice un experto español en crianza digital

Los cinco trenes más lujosos del planeta para viajar y disfrutar de los mejores paisajes