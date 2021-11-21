Its all even at the Stade Saint Symphorien, after Metz draw 3-3 with Bordeaux

Metz were held to 3-3 draw by Bordeaux down on Sunday at the Stade Saint Symphorien. Metz wanted to continue adding points after a scoreless draw against Olympique de Marseille in their previous match. Bordeaux, on the other hand, were beaten 3-2 in the previous match against Paris Saint-Germain. Following today's result, Metz and Bordeaux currently occupy 20th and 15th spots in the table, with 9 points and 13 points respectively after 14 matches.

Bordeaux started the first half well, with Alberth Elis giving Les Girondins the lead, 17 minutes in. Bordeaux looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Remi Oudin at the 39 minute mark to establish a 2-0. However, Metz pull-back just before half-time, with a goal from Nicolas De Preville, finishing the first half 1-2.

The Maroons started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, thanks to a goal from Opa Nguette at the 51 minute mark. However, each side looked hungry to win and Bordeaux then found the back of the net at the 65 minute mark thanks to Remi Oudin, taking the score to 3-2. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Opa Nguette equalised for Metz, 70 minutes in, leaving the final score at 3-3.

For Metz, Opa Nguette, Lamine Gueye and Pape Ndiaga Yade, came on for Sikou Niakate, Ibrahima Niane and Nicolas De Preville. Bordeaux brought on Mbaye Niang, Jimmy Briand, Samuel Kalu, Gideon Mensah and Timothee Pembele, to replace Javairo Dilrosun, Jean Onana, Remi Oudin, Ricardo Mangas and Enock Kwateng.

The referee booked five players. Pape Matar Sarr and Dylan Bronn from Metz, who saw yellow cards and Farid Boulaya, sent off with a red, as well as for Bordeaux Alberth Elis and Yacine Adli received yellows.

Metz will next travel to Nice, while Bordeaux will face Brest at home.