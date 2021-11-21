COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 21 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Brest cruise past Lens, scoring 4 without reply at the Stade Francis-Le Blé

Home fans celebrate as Michel Der Zakarian’s men secure win against Lens on Sunday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
21 de Noviembre de 2021

Brest beat RC Lens with a thumping 4-0 victory on Sunday at the Stade Francis-Le Blé. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Brest were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games against FC Lorient away and AS Mónaco at home, by 2-1 and 2-0 respectively. Lens had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 4-0 victory against Troyes. As things stand, Brest and Lens currently occupy 17th and 3rd spots in the league, with 15 points and 24 points respectively after 14 matches.

The Pirates started the first half well, with an early goal from Steve Mounie in the 3rd minute. The momentum was now with Brest, who then scored again through a goal from Brendan Chardonnet, 13 minutes in to establish a 2-0. Brest then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Romain Faivre, 33 minutes in, to take a 3-0 lead into half time.

The Pirates continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Jeremy Le Douaron at the 69 minute mark. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 4-0 to Brest.

For Brest, Lilian Brassier, Romain Del Castillo, Irvin Cardona, Hugo Magnetti and Rafiki Said, came on for Christophe Herelle, Steve Mounie, Jeremy Le Douaron, Haris Belkebla and Franck Honorat. Lens brought on Arnaud Kalimuendo, David Pereira Da Costa, Massadio Haidara, Ibrahima Balde and Charles Boli, to replace Ignatius Kpene Ganago, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Corentin Jean and Gael Kakuta.

The referee booked Jean-Kevin Duverne from Brest. Lens had the worst of it though, with Facundo Medina and Cheick Oumar Doucoure seeing yellow, and Arnaud Kalimuendo then sent off with a red.

Brest will next travel to Bordeaux, while Lens will face Angers SCO at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

La impactante revelación de un ex compañero de Agüero sobre su retiro y las versiones cruzadas del Barcelona

La impactante revelación de un ex compañero de Agüero sobre su retiro y las versiones cruzadas del Barcelona

Liga MX: los mejores memes que desataron los partidos de repechaje

Oficial: el Manchester United despidió a Solskjaer, quiénes son los posibles candidatos a ocupar su puesto

Lewis Hamilton intenta dar el golpe y quitarle el liderazgo a Verstappen, que fue penalizado para la largada del GP de Qatar

¿Dónde está Peng Shuai? Los siete datos claves que se conocen sobre la tenista desaparecida en China

ENTRETENIMIENTO

¡Ni el frío los separa!: Christian Nodal y Belinda estrenaron cobertor con sus rostros

¡Ni el frío los separa!: Christian Nodal y Belinda estrenaron cobertor con sus rostros

En fotos: así se vivió el primer día de Corona Capital 2021 en CDMX

Margarita Gralia habló sobre la salud de Carmen Salinas: “los milagros existen”

Cómo lucen ahora los niños que triunfaron con una sola película en Hollywood y “desaparecieron”

Los secretos de Meg Ryan: por qué nunca quiso ser actriz, las infidelidades de Dennis Quaid que lloró en silencio y la relación rota con su madre

TENDENCIAS

Los 5 trenes más lujosos del planeta: para disfrutar de los mejores paisajes a cuerpo de rey

Los 5 trenes más lujosos del planeta: para disfrutar de los mejores paisajes a cuerpo de rey

“Las drogas y el celular causan un síndrome de abstinencia similar”, dice un experto español en crianza digital

Conozca la íntima información que graba y recopila Amazon

Perseverance capta un vuelo perfecto del helicóptero Ingenuity en Marte

WhatsApp: nueva actualización permitirá reaccionar a mensajes como en Messenger