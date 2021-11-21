Brest cruise past Lens, scoring 4 without reply at the Stade Francis-Le Blé

Brest beat RC Lens with a thumping 4-0 victory on Sunday at the Stade Francis-Le Blé. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Brest were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games against FC Lorient away and AS Mónaco at home, by 2-1 and 2-0 respectively. Lens had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 4-0 victory against Troyes. As things stand, Brest and Lens currently occupy 17th and 3rd spots in the league, with 15 points and 24 points respectively after 14 matches.

The Pirates started the first half well, with an early goal from Steve Mounie in the 3rd minute. The momentum was now with Brest, who then scored again through a goal from Brendan Chardonnet, 13 minutes in to establish a 2-0. Brest then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Romain Faivre, 33 minutes in, to take a 3-0 lead into half time.

The Pirates continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Jeremy Le Douaron at the 69 minute mark. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 4-0 to Brest.

For Brest, Lilian Brassier, Romain Del Castillo, Irvin Cardona, Hugo Magnetti and Rafiki Said, came on for Christophe Herelle, Steve Mounie, Jeremy Le Douaron, Haris Belkebla and Franck Honorat. Lens brought on Arnaud Kalimuendo, David Pereira Da Costa, Massadio Haidara, Ibrahima Balde and Charles Boli, to replace Ignatius Kpene Ganago, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Corentin Jean and Gael Kakuta.

The referee booked Jean-Kevin Duverne from Brest. Lens had the worst of it though, with Facundo Medina and Cheick Oumar Doucoure seeing yellow, and Arnaud Kalimuendo then sent off with a red.

Brest will next travel to Bordeaux, while Lens will face Angers SCO at home.