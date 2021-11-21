ADVISORY --FLASH--7108-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM-CLASHES-UGC

Belgian police fire water cannons at anti-lockdown protesters
Start: 21 Nov 2021 16:30 GMT
End: 21 Nov 2021 16:31 GMT
BRUSSELS - Belgian police fire water cannons at anti-lockdown protesters
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No resale / Must on screen courtesy "TWITTER / @JORDYNUYTS"
DIGITAL: No resale / Must on screen courtesy "TWITTER / @JORDYNUYTS"
Source: "TWITTER / @JORDYNUYTS"
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com