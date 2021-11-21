COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 21 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/PARIS

REUTERSNOV 21
Paris’ iconic Champs-Elysees switches on its Christmas lights

Start: 21 Nov 2021 17:54 GMT

End: 21 Nov 2021 18:22 GMT

PARIS - Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees avenue switches on its Christmas lights welcoming the festive period in the French capital.

1700GMT Champs Elysees switch on Christmas lights

BROADCAST: Access all / Music not cleared for use, please check with local rights holders

DIGITAL: Access all / Music not cleared for use, please check with local rights holders

