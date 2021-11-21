COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 21 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY CHILE-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSING

NOV 21
19 de Noviembre de 2021

Chile opens close in the 1st round of Presidential Elections

Start: 21 Nov 2021 20:33 GMT

End: 21 Nov 2021 21:30 GMT

SANTIAGO - Chile opens close in the first round of Presidential Elections for the 2021-2026 term. Parliamentary elections for the same period take place simultaneously.

SCHEDULE:

2100GMT - Polls closing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Chile

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

