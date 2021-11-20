Visitors leave with nothing as PSG see off Nantes in 3-1 victory

PSG enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Nantes at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. PSG were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches against Bordeaux away and Lille at home, by 3-2 and 2-1 respectively. Nantes, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with RC Strasburg. At the moment, PSG and Nantes currently occupy 1st and 11th spots in the league, with 37 points and 18 points respectively after 14 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Les Parisiens, thanks to an early goal from Kylian Mbappe in the 2nd minute to see out the first half 1-0.

The Yellow House took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Randal Kolo Muani, 76 minutes in. However, each side looked hungry to win and PSG then found the back of the net, at 81 minutes thanks to Dennis Appiah, taking the score to 2-1. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi just before the final whistle to make it 3-1.

For PSG, Sergio Rico, Georginio Wijnaldum and Danilo Pereira, came on for Neymar, Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes. Nantes replaced Sebastien Corchia, Kalifa Coulibaly, Fabio, Marcus Coco and Samuel Moutoussamy for Dennis Appiah, Osman Bukari, Quentin Merlin, Willem Geubbels and Wylan Cyprien.

The referee booked four players. Marco Verratti from PSG, who saw yellow cards and Keylor Navas, sent off with a red, as well as for Nantes Pedro Chirivella and Ludovic Blas also seeing yellows.

Nantes and PSG will next play away to Lille and Saint-Étienne respectively.