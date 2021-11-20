COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 20 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Visitors leave with nothing as PSG see off Nantes in 3-1 victory

Travelling Nantes face defeat at the hands of PSG on Saturday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
20 de Noviembre de 2021

PSG enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Nantes at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. PSG were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches against Bordeaux away and Lille at home, by 3-2 and 2-1 respectively. Nantes, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with RC Strasburg. At the moment, PSG and Nantes currently occupy 1st and 11th spots in the league, with 37 points and 18 points respectively after 14 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Les Parisiens, thanks to an early goal from Kylian Mbappe in the 2nd minute to see out the first half 1-0.

The Yellow House took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Randal Kolo Muani, 76 minutes in. However, each side looked hungry to win and PSG then found the back of the net, at 81 minutes thanks to Dennis Appiah, taking the score to 2-1. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi just before the final whistle to make it 3-1.

For PSG, Sergio Rico, Georginio Wijnaldum and Danilo Pereira, came on for Neymar, Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes. Nantes replaced Sebastien Corchia, Kalifa Coulibaly, Fabio, Marcus Coco and Samuel Moutoussamy for Dennis Appiah, Osman Bukari, Quentin Merlin, Willem Geubbels and Wylan Cyprien.

The referee booked four players. Marco Verratti from PSG, who saw yellow cards and Keylor Navas, sent off with a red, as well as for Nantes Pedro Chirivella and Ludovic Blas also seeing yellows.

Nantes and PSG will next play away to Lille and Saint-Étienne respectively.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

El partido de Messi: su primer gol en Ligue 1 y la “asistencia” para el tanto más extraño del triunfo de PSG

El partido de Messi: su primer gol en Ligue 1 y la “asistencia” para el tanto más extraño del triunfo de PSG

Alerta en Barcelona: Kun Agüero daría una conferencia de prensa para hablar sobre su futuro en el fútbol

“Está en shock”: la confesión sobre Eric Abidal tras el escándalo por el caso de la jugadora agredida del PSG

Medios oficiales del régimen chino publicaron supuestas imágenes de Peng Shuai, la tenista desaparecida

La fuerte discusión de Diego Monarriz con la hinchada de San Lorenzo en pleno partido

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Novio de Jhonny Caz, de Grupo Firme, le propuso matrimonio en pleno concierto

Novio de Jhonny Caz, de Grupo Firme, le propuso matrimonio en pleno concierto

Tenoch Huerta apoyó a Luis Fernando Peña contra el racismo que vivió en “Amarte duele”

Ainara Suárez reaccionó a la sentencia de uno de sus agresores: “Me siento muy satisfecha sabiendo que hay justicia”

Por qué el Capi Pérez podría ganar 1 millón de pesos

The Kooks canceló su presentación en el Corona Capital 2021

TENDENCIAS

Guía práctica para lograr que los hijos duerman y no morir en el intento: ocho preguntas y respuestas

Guía práctica para lograr que los hijos duerman y no morir en el intento: ocho preguntas y respuestas

Cómo bajar la grasa abdominal que apareció durante la pandemia

Maratón de Rotterdam 2021: el regreso de las grandes carreras en Europa

El consumo frecuente de antibióticos aumenta el riesgo de padecer COVID-19 grave

De Australia a la Polinesia: 8 destinos exclusivos para descubrir