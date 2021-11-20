Ranking Apple en Uruguay : Top 10 de los 10 pódcast más exitosos de hoy sábado, 20 de noviembre

Nada más aburrido que esa interminable búsqueda de pódcast en tu plataforma de transmisión favorita.

Eso lo tiene claro Apple, pues cuenta con un listado de las últimas tendencias en sus producciones. Ahí se organizan según la predilección de los usuarios en tiempo real. Ya sea en casa, en el trabajo o mientras viajas, mantente informado con lo último del acontecer mundial.

1. Neurona Financiera: Finanzas Personales e Inversiones

Hablemos de dinero, hablemos de inversión pero desde la perspectiva de las Finanzas Personales, con las personas en el centro y no el dinero. Un podcast que busca ayudar a dejar de sufrir stress por lo material.

2. Venganzas del Pasado

Todos los programas de "La venganza será terrible" de Alejandro Dolina en MP3.

3. En Perspectiva

Periodismo profesional e independiente, con la conducción de Emiliano Cotelo y Romina Andrioli. En Perspectiva es un programa periodístico con 35 años de historia al aire, hoy en Radiomundo 1170 AM y plataformas digitales.

4. Love is a Crime

It’s one of the wildest scandals in Hollywood history: In 1951, major Hollywood producer Walter Wanger (Jon Hamm) went to prison for shooting an agent who he suspected was having an affair with Joan Bennett (Zooey Deschanel), Wanger’s actress wife. When the dust settled, Wanger was accepted back into Hollywood’s inner circle with open arms, while a puritan panic virtually ended Bennett’s career in movies and her family would never be the same. How did Joan — the youngest member of one of America’s most famous acting families, and one of the key femme fatales of 1940s film noir — end up a..

5. ConchaPodcast

Un espacio de diálogo para el femenino. #Conchapodcast es un podcast independiente y autogestionado por @oujima @ladalia y @laupassa

6. The Tony Robbins Podcast

“Why live an ordinary life, when you can live an extraordinary one?” Tony Robbins, the #1 Life and Business Strategist, has helped over 50 million people from 100 countries create real and lasting change in their lives. In this podcast, he shares proven strategies and tactics so you, too, can achieve massive results in your business, relationships, health and finances. In addition to excerpts from his signature events and other exclusive, never-before-released audio content, Tony and his team also conduct deeply insightful interviews with the most prominent masterminds and experts on the..

7. Filosofía de bolsillo

El podcast para aprender filosofía en cualquier lugar, destinado a adultos y estudiantes de todas las edades. Con análisis y herramientas para leer textos filosóficos, desde Platón hasta la actualidad.

8. Club del Inversor

Una comunidad activa que trabaja en pro de que todos seamos inversores.

9. The Chernobyl Podcast

The official podcast of the miniseries Chernobyl, from HBO and Sky. Join host Peter Sagal (NPR’s “Wait Wait..Don't Tell Me!”) and series creator, writer and executive producer Craig Mazin after each episode as they discuss the true stories that shaped the scenes, themes and characters. Chernobyl airs Mondays at 9 PM on HBO and Tuesdays at 9 PM on Sky Atlantic. The Chernobyl Podcast is also available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO starting Monday, May 6 at 10 PM.

10. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Emma has a LOT on her mind. Good thing she has a podcast to talk about it all. Appropriately named, anything really does go on this podcast. Thoughts, conversations, and advice on topics from relationships and dealing with failure, to the trials and tribulations of being a cat mom, and ridiculous stories with friends we can all relate to. It’s raw, intimate, and nothing is off limits (seriously, Anything Goes). It may be serious, it’ll mostly be funny, and it’ll always be entertaining. New episodes every Thursday.

Los pódcast forman parte de nuestras vidas, a pesar de su reciente creación. Apple nos consiente con una oferta enorme y de gran calidad para los usuarios en Uruguay.

Aquí, encontrarás producciones de todas clases y para todos los gustos, así que aprovecha para seleccionar algunos nuevos favoritos. Ya sabes que los encontrarás siempre en Apple.

¿Viste cuál será tu nuevo preferido? ¿Te apetece escuchar una temporada completa? ¡24 horas diarias se quedarán cortas para que te estés al corriente!