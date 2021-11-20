COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY USA-RACE/WISCONSIN-PROTEST

Por
REUTERSNOV 20
20 de Noviembre de 2021

Protests gather in Brooklyn after Rittenhouse acquittal

Start: 20 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 20 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - New Yorkers protest in Brooklyn against the full acquittal verdict earlier in the day of teenager Kyle Rittenhouse in his Wisconsin shooting death trial.

