ADVISORY USA-RACE/WISCONSIN-PROTEST

Protests gather in Brooklyn after Rittenhouse acquittal

Start: 20 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 20 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - New Yorkers protest in Brooklyn against the full acquittal verdict earlier in the day of teenager Kyle Rittenhouse in his Wisconsin shooting death trial.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com