Sábado 20 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-WOMEN/PROTEST

Por
REUTERSNOV 20
19 de Noviembre de 2021

Paris protests against violence and inequality against women

Start: 20 Nov 2021 14:15 GMT

End: 20 Nov 2021 15:15 GMT

PARIS - French women and men stage nationwide protests against inequality, violence and sexual harassment against women. More than 40 protests planned all over the country with Paris' expected to be the largest.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Protest begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

