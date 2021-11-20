ADVISORY FRANCE-WOMEN/PROTEST

Paris protests against violence and inequality against women
Start: 20 Nov 2021 14:15 GMT
End: 20 Nov 2021 15:15 GMT
PARIS - French women and men stage nationwide protests against inequality, violence and sexual harassment against women. More than 40 protests planned all over the country with Paris' expected to be the largest.
