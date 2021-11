ADVISORY --FLASH--5226-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-UGC 2

Crowds of rioters torched cars and threw rocks at Rotterdam police

Start: 20 Nov 2021 01:06 GMT

End: 20 Nov 2021 01:09 GMT

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Crowds of rioters in the port city of Rotterdam torched cars and threw rocks at police who responded with shots and water canon, as protests against COVID-19 measures turned violent on Friday night.

VIDEO SHOWS: CROWDS GATHERING IN ROTTERDAM/ CROWDS SETTING OFF FLARES / CARS BEING SET ON FIRE / POLICE USING WATER CANONS / DAMAGED POLICE VEHICLES

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must on screen courtesy Bob Van Keulen/ No resales

DIGITAL: Must on screen courtesy Bob Van Keulen/ No resales

Source: VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com