Agencias

ADVISORY VENEZUELA-ELECTION/POLLS OPENING

Por
REUTERSNOV 19
19 de Noviembre de 2021

Venezuela opens polls at local mayor and governors election

Start: 21 Nov 2021 10:45 GMT

End: 21 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

CARACAS - Venezuela opens polls for an election of state governors and local mayors. Opposition parties are expected to participate after a boycott of the 2020 legislative election on the grounds it was rigged in favour of the ruling Socialist Party.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Polls opening (LIVE)

TIME TBC - President voting (POSSIBLE LIVE)

TIME TBC - Opposition leader Henrique Capriles voting (POSSIBLE LIVE)

2200GMT - Polls closing (LIVE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Venezuela

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

