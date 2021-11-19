ADVISORY VENEZUELA-ELECTION/POLLS OPENING

Venezuela opens polls at local mayor and governors election

Start: 21 Nov 2021 10:45 GMT

End: 21 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

CARACAS - Venezuela opens polls for an election of state governors and local mayors. Opposition parties are expected to participate after a boycott of the 2020 legislative election on the grounds it was rigged in favour of the ruling Socialist Party.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Polls opening (LIVE)

TIME TBC - President voting (POSSIBLE LIVE)

TIME TBC - Opposition leader Henrique Capriles voting (POSSIBLE LIVE)

2200GMT - Polls closing (LIVE)

