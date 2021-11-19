COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-THANKSGIVING/BIDEN

Por
REUTERSNOV 19
19 de Noviembre de 2021

Biden hosts annual turkey pardoning for Thanksgiving

Start: 19 Nov 2021 20:15 GMT

End: 19 Nov 2021 21:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes an appearance at the White House Rose Garden for the annual ceremonial pardoning of a turkey ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

