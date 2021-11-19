ADVISORY LUNAR-ECLIPSE/USA --REVISED LOCATION

Blood moon glows over Washington in partial lunar eclipse
Start: 19 Nov 2021 07:17 GMT
End: 19 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C.- A partial lunar eclipse, the longest in a century, dubbed the 'blood moon,' is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.
SCHEDULE:
0718GMT - Partial eclipse expected to begin
0903GMT - max eclipse, over 97% of the Moon will be in the earth's Shadow
1047GMT - Partial eclipse expected to end
