Agencias

ADVISORY LUNAR-ECLIPSE/USA --REVISED LOCATION--

Por
REUTERSNOV 19
19 de Noviembre de 2021

Blood moon glows over Washington in partial lunar eclipse

Start: 19 Nov 2021 07:17 GMT

End: 19 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C.- A partial lunar eclipse, the longest in a century, dubbed the 'blood moon,' is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

SCHEDULE:

0718GMT - Partial eclipse expected to begin

0903GMT - max eclipse, over 97% of the Moon will be in the earth's Shadow

1047GMT - Partial eclipse expected to end

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

