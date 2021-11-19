ADVISORY LUNAR-ECLIPSE/USA --REVISED LOCATION

Blood moon glows over Washington in partial lunar eclipse

Start: 19 Nov 2021 07:17 GMT

End: 19 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C.- A partial lunar eclipse, the longest in a century, dubbed the 'blood moon,' is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

SCHEDULE:

0718GMT - Partial eclipse expected to begin

0903GMT - max eclipse, over 97% of the Moon will be in the earth's Shadow

1047GMT - Partial eclipse expected to end

