COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 19 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-WOMEN/PROTEST

Por
REUTERSNOV 19
19 de Noviembre de 2021

Paris protests against violence and inequality against women

Start: 20 Nov 2021 12:45 GMT

End: 20 Nov 2021 13:45 GMT

PARIS - French women and men stage nationwide protests against inequality, violence and sexual harassment against women. More than 40 protests planned all over the country with Paris' expected to be the largest.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Protest begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Pochettino habló del círculo mediático que rodea al plantel de PSG y se molestó por la “falta de respeto” de una pregunta

Pochettino habló del círculo mediático que rodea al plantel de PSG y se molestó por la “falta de respeto” de una pregunta

El vergonzoso mensaje de un vocero del régimen chino para referirse a la violación de Peng Shuai

La WTA advirtió que se irá de China si no se esclarece la violación a Peng Shuai y crecen los pedidos de boicot a los Juegos de Invierno

Los secretos del nuevo motor Mercedes de Hamilton que cambió las reglas del juego en la definición de la Fórmula 1

De Sánchez Córdero a Ricardo Monreal: los senadores que se rindieron ante Canelo Álvarez

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Sandra Echeverría reveló que ha sido discriminada en la industria musical

Sandra Echeverría reveló que ha sido discriminada en la industria musical

Tundieron a Nath Campos tras emocionarse por bebé de Yuya

La verdadera razón por la que Geraldine Bazán se alejó de las telenovelas

Laura Zapata se lanzó contra los fans de Harry Styles en una acalorada discusión

De la Casa de los Famosos a “sugar daddy”: las reveladoras fotos de Pablo Montero con una joven de 21 años

TENDENCIAS

Último eclipse lunar del año: así se vivió el fenómeno astronómico más largo del siglo

Último eclipse lunar del año: así se vivió el fenómeno astronómico más largo del siglo

Descubren vínculos entre el síndrome de intestino irritable y trastornos de salud mental

Por qué la moral podría ser una cuestión genética

Cómo decir “no” sin culpa

Qué son los fermentos y por qué cada vez más aconsejan incluirlos en la alimentación