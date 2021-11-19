ADVISORY CHILE-ELECTION/POLLS OPENING

Chile opens polls in the 1st round of Presidential Elections
SANTIAGO - Chile opens polls in the first round of Presidential Elections for the 2021-2026 term. Parliamentary elections for the same period take place simultaneously.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - Polls opening (LIVE EXPECTED)
TIMES TBC - President and/or candidates voting (POSSIBLE LIVE)
2100GMT - Polls closing (LIVE EXPECTED)
0000GMT - First official numbers (LIVE EXPECTED)
