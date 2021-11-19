ADVISORY CHILE-ELECTION/POLLS OPENING

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 19 de Noviembre de 2021
REUTERS
19 de Noviembre de 2021

Chile opens polls in the 1st round of Presidential Elections

Start: 21 Nov 2021 10:45 GMT

End: 21 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

SANTIAGO - Chile opens polls in the first round of Presidential Elections for the 2021-2026 term. Parliamentary elections for the same period take place simultaneously.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Polls opening (LIVE EXPECTED)

TIMES TBC - President and/or candidates voting (POSSIBLE LIVE)

2100GMT - Polls closing (LIVE EXPECTED)

0000GMT - First official numbers (LIVE EXPECTED)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Chile

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

