Jueves 18 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-MALCOLM X/

Por
REUTERSNOV 18
18 de Noviembre de 2021

Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated

Start: 18 Nov 2021 18:30 GMT

End: 18 Nov 2021 19:30 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - Two men convicted of killing Black activist and civil rights advocate Malcolm X in 1965 will be exonerated, the Manhattan district attorney's office said on Wednesday, saying it will move to "vacate the wrongful convictions."

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT APPROX – Possible Court Arrivals/Exteriors - REUTERS – LIVE

1900GMT – Court hearing. UNRESTRICTED POOL – LIVE TO BE CONFIRMED

TIME TBA – Media Avail after hearing. Expected speakers include: Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr.; David Shanies, Shanies Law Office; Barry Scheck, Innocence Project Co-Director - REUTERS – ACCESS ALL

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS/POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

