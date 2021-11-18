ADVISORY USA-MALCOLM X/

Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated

Start: 18 Nov 2021 18:30 GMT

End: 18 Nov 2021 19:30 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - Two men convicted of killing Black activist and civil rights advocate Malcolm X in 1965 will be exonerated, the Manhattan district attorney's office said on Wednesday, saying it will move to "vacate the wrongful convictions."

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT APPROX – Possible Court Arrivals/Exteriors - REUTERS – LIVE

1900GMT – Court hearing. UNRESTRICTED POOL – LIVE TO BE CONFIRMED

TIME TBA – Media Avail after hearing. Expected speakers include: Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr.; David Shanies, Shanies Law Office; Barry Scheck, Innocence Project Co-Director - REUTERS – ACCESS ALL

