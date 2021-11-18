ADVISORY USA-MALCOLM X/

Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
Start: 18 Nov 2021 18:30 GMT
End: 18 Nov 2021 19:30 GMT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - Two men convicted of killing Black activist and civil rights advocate Malcolm X in 1965 will be exonerated, the Manhattan district attorney's office said on Wednesday, saying it will move to "vacate the wrongful convictions."
SCHEDULE:
1800GMT APPROX – Possible Court Arrivals/Exteriors - REUTERS – LIVE
1900GMT – Court hearing. UNRESTRICTED POOL – LIVE TO BE CONFIRMED
TIME TBA – Media Avail after hearing. Expected speakers include: Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr.; David Shanies, Shanies Law Office; Barry Scheck, Innocence Project Co-Director - REUTERS – ACCESS ALL
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS/POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com