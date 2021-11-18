COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 18 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-DIPLOMACY/NORTHAMERICA -- TIME APPROX --

NOV 18
18 de Noviembre de 2021

Biden, Obrador and Trudeau make joint remarks

Start: 18 Nov 2021 22:07 GMT

End: 18 Nov 2021 22:36 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico at White House. Meeting is first North American Leaders' Summit since 2016, White House says, and focuses on COVID-19, competitiveness, migration and growth.

