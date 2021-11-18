ADVISORY USA-DIPLOMACY/NORTHAMERICA -- TIME APPROX

Biden, Obrador and Trudeau make joint remarks
Start: 18 Nov 2021 22:07 GMT
End: 18 Nov 2021 22:36 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico at White House. Meeting is first North American Leaders' Summit since 2016, White House says, and focuses on COVID-19, competitiveness, migration and growth.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com