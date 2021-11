ADVISORY ISRAEL-TURKEY/

Turkey releases Israeli couple held over alleged espionage charge

Start: 18 Nov 2021 05:20 GMT

End: 18 Nov 2021 05:39 GMT

MODI'IN, ISRAEL - Israeli couple return home after being released by Turkey authorities over espionage charges for allegedly taking photographs of President Tayyip Erdogan's residence during a trip to Istanbul, Israel's prime minister and foreign minister said on Thursday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com