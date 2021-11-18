ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/IRAQ-EVACUATION --POSSIBLE ONLY / TIME TBC

Iraqis evacuated from Belarus arrive in Erbil

Start: 18 Nov 2021 16:11 GMT

End: 18 Nov 2021 17:11 GMT

ERBIL - Iraqis stranded in Minsk and who voluntarily registered for evacuation land in Erbil, as thousands of migrants are trapped in frozen woods at the Belarusian border with Poland in a tug-of-war between East and West.

