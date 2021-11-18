ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/IRAQ-EVACUATION --POSSIBLE ONLY / TIME TBC

Iraqis evacuated from Belarus arrive in Erbil
Start: 18 Nov 2021 16:11 GMT
End: 18 Nov 2021 17:11 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: LIVE COVERAGE IS POSSIBLE ONLY AND TIMES ARE TBC
--
ERBIL - Iraqis stranded in Minsk and who voluntarily registered for evacuation land in Erbil, as thousands of migrants are trapped in frozen woods at the Belarusian border with Poland in a tug-of-war between East and West.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Iraq / Must not obscure logo / Must credit Rudaw
DIGITAL: No use Iraq / Must not obscure logo / Must credit Rudaw
Source: RUDAW
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Iraq
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com