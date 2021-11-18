COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 18 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/IRAQ-EVACUATION --POSSIBLE ONLY / TIME TBC

Por
REUTERSNOV 18
17 de Noviembre de 2021

Iraqis evacuated from Belarus arrive in Erbil

Start: 18 Nov 2021 16:11 GMT

End: 18 Nov 2021 17:11 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: LIVE COVERAGE IS POSSIBLE ONLY AND TIMES ARE TBC

--

ERBIL - Iraqis stranded in Minsk and who voluntarily registered for evacuation land in Erbil, as thousands of migrants are trapped in frozen woods at the Belarusian border with Poland in a tug-of-war between East and West.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Iraq / Must not obscure logo / Must credit Rudaw

DIGITAL: No use Iraq / Must not obscure logo / Must credit Rudaw

Source: RUDAW

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La indignante agresión de un ex jugador de NFL que golpeó a su pareja frente a su hijo de cinco meses

La indignante agresión de un ex jugador de NFL que golpeó a su pareja frente a su hijo de cinco meses

Las atletas transgénero ya no deberán reducir su nivel de testosterona para competir en categorías femeninas en los Juegos Olímpicos

Mike Tyson contó su experiencia más psicodélica: “murió” al probar veneno de sapo

Sulaimán celebró el regreso del boxeo después de la pandemia: “el 2022 pinta con buenos combates”

Un nuevo video de un incidente entre Hamilton y Verstappen reavivó la guerra: la sanción que exige Mercedes

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eréndira Ibarra, hija de Epigmenio, sobre su papel en “Matrix Resurrections”: “Me cambió para siempre”

Eréndira Ibarra, hija de Epigmenio, sobre su papel en “Matrix Resurrections”: “Me cambió para siempre”

Las fotos de Camila Cabello llorando durante una salida con Shawn Mendes poco antes de separarse

Gael García recibirá el 40% de las ventas de una conocida bebida por el uso de su imagen sin autorización

Sofía Aragón con mejoría luego de ser hospitalizada: “Mis pulmones están respondiendo muy bien”

Arturo Carmona aseguró que fue el padrastro de los hijos de Luis Miguel

TENDENCIAS

Twitter: esta es la razón por la que su cuenta ahora tiene menos seguidores

Twitter: esta es la razón por la que su cuenta ahora tiene menos seguidores

La agencia reguladora europea evalúa si autoriza el uso de un anticuerpo monoclonal contra el COVID-19

Prepárese, estos son los horarios en los que podrá ver el próximo eclipse lunar en América

Quirós explicó cómo será la convocatoria para recibir los refuerzos contra el COVID-19

Qué es el envejecimiento vascular precoz y cómo conocerlo a tiempo puede reducir el riesgo cardiovascular