Jueves 18 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BELARUS-POLAND--TIMINGS APPROX/POSSIBLE ONLY

REUTERSNOV 18
18 de Noviembre de 2021

Live from near the Belarus-Poland border

Start: 18 Nov 2021 07:40 GMT

End: 18 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUZGI-BELARUS – Migrants continue to camp on the Belarusian side of the Polish border, with reports Belarusian guards are guiding them away.

