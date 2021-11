ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BELARUS-POLAND-GERMANY

Polish, German ministers discuss Belarus border crisis

WARSAW, POLAND - Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński meets with German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in Warsaw to discuss the situation on the Belarusian border with Poland. They will hold a joint news conference after the meeting.

