ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BELARUS-LITHUANIA

Lithuanian border guards hold newser on migrant crossings
Start: 18 Nov 2021 13:00 GMT
End: 18 Nov 2021 14:00 GMT
LITHUANIA – Lithuanian border guards hold a press conference on recent increase of migrant crossings
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Must courtesy Delfi / no access Lithuania
DIGITAL: Must courtesy Delfi / no access Lithuania
Source: DELFI
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lithuania
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com