Jueves 18 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY CUBA-SPAIN/DISSIDENT

REUTERS
18 de Noviembre de 2021

Cuban protest leader Yunior Garcia appears before media in Madrid

Start: 18 Nov 2021 11:55 GMT

End: 18 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

MADRID - Cuban protest leader Yunior Garcia appears before media after he and his wife landed at Madrid's Barajas airport on Wednesday afternoon, putting an end to uncertainty over his whereabouts.

