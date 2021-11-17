Kim Kardashian West arrasa en Instagram con sus últimas 5 fotos

Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) causó furor en su popular cuenta de Instagra con las últimas publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, sumaron más de 16.638.367 de interacciones entre sus fans.

Los posts más relevantes fueron:





Pumpkin spice and everything nice for Paris’s wedding!





HALLOWEEN 2021- CowBot Costume by @manfredthierrymugler ⭐️ #SpaceCowboy





My baby Kenny @kendalljenner You are the cutest prettiest human alive 👽 you actually aren’t real, you’re perfect! Happy Birthday. I love you to infinity and beyond ♾





Happy Birthday Mommy!!!! @krisjenner, you are ultimate goals! You are my hero! You are my life! Thank you for being the most non-judgmental loving human being I’ve ever met. You take care of us all so selflessly. Words can’t describe my love for you!!!!!!!!! OMG I love you so much mom!!!

Kimberly Noel Kardashian nació el 21 de octubre de 1980, comenzó a hacerse un hueco en el mundo de la fama a principios de la década de los 2000, cuando acaparaba portadas y photocalls en calidad de amiga de la también conocida socialité Paris Hilton. Kardashian apareció en múltiples ocasiones en el reality The Simple Life (2003-2007), el cual protagonizaban Paris Hilton y Nicole Richie.

Su prominencia aumentó a partir de 2007, año en el que estrenó junto a su familia un programa de telerrealidad en E! llamado Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Desde entonces ha lanzado múltiples fragancias y accesorios entre los que destacan sus marcas KKW Beauty o Skims. En 2016 llegó a ser portada de la revista Forbes como una de las empresarias más codiciadas del mundo. En la actualidad, luego de un acuerdo con la empresa Coty; su marca de cosméticos KKW BEAUTY está valorada en 1 billón de dólares.