COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 17 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-DEFENSE/AUSTIN

Por
REUTERSNOV 17
17 de Noviembre de 2021

Defense Secretary Austin holds a news briefing

Start: 17 Nov 2021 19:30 GMT

End: 17 Nov 2021 20:30 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III briefs the news media at the Pentagon.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

André Carrillo ‘troleó’ a Miguel Trauco por penal de Venezuela: “Dile gracias a Pedro Gallese”

André Carrillo ‘troleó’ a Miguel Trauco por penal de Venezuela: “Dile gracias a Pedro Gallese”

El rapero argentino “Papo MC” Lococo ganó más de un millón de dólares en el Mundial de Póker: en qué invertirá el dinero

La advertencia del Maestro Tabárez pese al crítico momento de Uruguay: “No considero irme tirando la toalla”

El presidente del Barcelona no descartó la vuelta de Lionel Messi tras el regreso de Dani Alves

Alocada presentación de Dani Alves en Barcelona: por qué llegó en “chanclas” al Camp Nou

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Emmanuel listo para recibir el “Premio a la Excelencia Musical” en los Latin Grammy 2021

Emmanuel listo para recibir el “Premio a la Excelencia Musical” en los Latin Grammy 2021

Pati Chapoy reaccionó a los rumores sobre su vida y reveló por qué “Ventaneando” tiene éxito

El intenso romance de Kim Kardashian y Pete Davidson

Meghan Markle estará en “The Ellen Show” y reveló detalles sobre sus inicios como actriz

Bárbara de Regil lanzó fuerte mensaje para Gala Montes por su enfrentamiento en redes: “No la conozco”

TENDENCIAS

Los cuatro juegos clásicos para disfrutar en 4K en Xbox

Los cuatro juegos clásicos para disfrutar en 4K en Xbox

El truco para medir la velocidad de conexión en Netflix

Cáncer de piel: usar protector solar y controlar los lunares son las mejores acciones para combatirlo

Vizzotti: “Toda la población va a recibir una dosis de refuerzo”

Amplían las opciones de streaming de LG, así se puede acceder desde televisores smart de otras marcas