ADVISORY RUSSIA-MOLDOVA/FOREIGNMINISTY

Miércoles 17 de Noviembre de 2021
Russia's Lavrov meets Moldovan counterpart in Moscow

Start: 17 Nov 2021 08:55 GMT

End: 17 Nov 2021 09:55 GMT

MOSCOW- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicolae Popescu. A news conference is planned after the meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

