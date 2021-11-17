COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 17 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/IRAQ-EVACUATION --POSSIBLE ONLY / TIME TBC

REUTERSNOV 17
17 de Noviembre de 2021

Iraqis evacuated from Belarus arrive in Erbil

Start: 18 Nov 2021 15:30 GMT

End: 18 Nov 2021 16:30 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: LIVE COVERAGE IS POSSIBLE ONLY AND TIMES ARE TBC

ERBIL - Iraqis stranded in Minsk and who voluntarily registered for evacuation land in Erbil, as thousands of migrants are trapped in frozen woods at the Belarusian border with Poland in a tug-of-war between East and West.

BROADCAST: No use Iraq / Must not obscure logo / Must credit Rudaw

DIGITAL: No use Iraq / Must not obscure logo / Must credit Rudaw

Source: RUDAW

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

