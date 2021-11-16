ADVISORY ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL

Former Israeli PM Netanyahu arrives at court ahead of testimony

Start: 16 Nov 2021 06:21 GMT

End: 16 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at Jerusalem's District Court for testimony of key witness in the former Israeli prime minister's corruption case.

===========

Schedule:

TIME TBC - Netanyahu arrives at court

0700GMT - Hearing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com