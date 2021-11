ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO Executive Director, Technical Lead on COVID-19 take questions

Start: 16 Nov 2021 16:00 GMT

End: 16 Nov 2021 17:00 GMT

GENEVA - Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Technical Lead on COVID-19, will take questions from the general public on COVID-19 pandemic, epidemiological situation and SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All / No Resale

DIGITAL: Access All / No Resale

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com