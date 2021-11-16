COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 16 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BELARUS-POLAND-HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSIONER --POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por
REUTERSNOV 16
16 de Noviembre de 2021

Council of Europe representative visits migrant aid center

Start: 16 Nov 2021 14:47 GMT

End: 16 Nov 2021 14:56 GMT

MICHALOWO, POLAND - The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović visiting an aid center for migrants in Michalowo near the border with Belarus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

