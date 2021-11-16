COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 16 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BELARUS-POLAND-BORDER-TENSION

Por
REUTERSNOV 16
16 de Noviembre de 2021

Live from Polish-Belarusian border as tensions escalate

Start: 16 Nov 2021 10:56 GMT

End: 16 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: TIMINGS APPROX. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

KUZNICA, NEAR POLAND-BELARUS BORDER - Live from the Poland-Belarus border after both the Polish and Belarusian sides brought extra guards over the weekend (November 13-14).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

