Lunes 15 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-RACE/WISCONSIN-RITTENHOUSE --UPDATED--

REUTERSNOV 15
15 de Noviembre de 2021

Closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

Start: 15 Nov 2021 17:06 GMT

End: 15 Nov 2021 17:58 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE RESTRICTIONS ON USER GENERATED CONTENT USED AS EXHIBITS/EVIDENCE IN THE TRIAL

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - Closing arguments expected in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was charged for killing two people and wounding a third during protest against police brutality in Kenosha.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use CNN, No use VOA.

DIGITAL: No use digital

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

