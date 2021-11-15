COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 15 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-CHINA/BIDEN-XI --POSSIBLE LIVE++

Por
REUTERSNOV 15
16 de Noviembre de 2021

Biden holds virtual meeting with Chinese President

Start: 16 Nov 2021 00:45 GMT

End: 16 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden holds virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Live spray of meeting expected.)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

