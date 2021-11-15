ADVISORY ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL

Former Israeli PM Netanyahu arrives at court ahead of testimony
Start: 16 Nov 2021 06:20 GMT
End: 16 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
JERUSALEM - Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at Jerusalem's District Court for testimony of key witness in the former Israeli prime minister's corruption case.
===========
Schedule:
TIME TBC - Netanyahu arrives at court
0700GMT - Hearing starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Jerusalem
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com