Lunes 15 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-SUMMIT

REUTERSNOV 15
15 de Noviembre de 2021

Merkel joins WHO health summit on global health crisis

Start: 15 Nov 2021 13:05 GMT

End: 15 Nov 2021 14:05 GMT

GENEVA - WHO health summit on "mobilising reliable evidence in a global health crisis" with key addresses from director-general Tedros, Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon

