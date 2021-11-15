COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 15 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/ARRIVALS

REUTERSNOV 15
12 de Noviembre de 2021

EU foreign affairs meet in Brussels to discuss Belarus

Start: 15 Nov 2021 07:33 GMT

End: 15 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU foreign affairs meet in Brussels to discuss Belarus, the geopolitical dimension of energy prices, and developments in Sudan. Ministers will then exchange views on the Western Balkans and the Sahel.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT - Arrivals

Please note - arrivals will also include representatives for:

Foreign Affairs Council

Agriculture Council

Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)

TIME TBC - closing news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EU LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Qué dijo Julio César Chávez cuando vio perder a Chávez Jr. contra el Canelo Álvarez

