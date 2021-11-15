ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/ARRIVALS

EU foreign affairs meet in Brussels to discuss Belarus
Start: 15 Nov 2021 07:33 GMT
End: 15 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU foreign affairs meet in Brussels to discuss Belarus, the geopolitical dimension of energy prices, and developments in Sudan. Ministers will then exchange views on the Western Balkans and the Sahel.
SCHEDULE:
0730GMT - Arrivals
Please note - arrivals will also include representatives for:
Foreign Affairs Council
Agriculture Council
Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget)
TIME TBC - closing news conference
