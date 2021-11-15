COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 14 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY BASEBALL-MLB/OHTANI

NOV 15
12 de Noviembre de 2021

Los Angeles Angels' Ohtani holds news conference

Start: 15 Nov 2021 00:53 GMT

End: 15 Nov 2021 02:10 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese two-way baseball player for the Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani holds a news conference in Tokyo after being named one of three finalists for the American League's Most Valuable Player award by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

