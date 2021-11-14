ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/BRITAIN NEWSER

UK's Johnson, Sharma hold newser following end of COP26
Start: 14 Nov 2021 17:00 GMT
End: 14 Nov 2021 18:00 GMT
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Alok Sharma, the British president of the COP26 climate summit, hold a news conference following the end of the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow on Saturday.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: GOVERNMENT POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com