Domingo 14 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/BRITAIN NEWSER

REUTERSNOV 14
14 de Noviembre de 2021

UK's Johnson, Sharma hold newser following end of COP26

Start: 14 Nov 2021 17:00 GMT

End: 14 Nov 2021 18:00 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Alok Sharma, the British president of the COP26 climate summit, hold a news conference following the end of the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow on Saturday.

El entrenador de Suecia acusó a España de jugar sucio de cara a su enfrentamiento por las Eliminatorias UEFA

Por qué Carlos Rivera regresó a los foros de TV Azteca

Lenguaje no verbal: cuáles fueron los gestos de los candidatos durante la campaña y qué hay detrás de cada uno de ellos

