ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/BRITAIN NEWSER

UK's Johnson, Sharma hold newser following end of COP26

Start: 14 Nov 2021 17:00 GMT

End: 14 Nov 2021 18:00 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Alok Sharma, the British president of the COP26 climate summit, hold a news conference following the end of the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow on Saturday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: GOVERNMENT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com