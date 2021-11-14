ADVISORY BULGARIA-ELECTION/BORISSOV VOTING--TIME TBC

Bulgaria's former PM casts vote in parliamentary election

Start: 07 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 07 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

SOFIA, BULGARIA – Former Prime Minister and leader of GERB party Boyko Borissov casts his vote as Bulgaria holds its third parliamentary election this year, after two previous votes produced fractured parliaments that failed to produce a government. Public anger against rampant corruption in the EU's poorest member state have put an end to almost a decade of political dominance of centre-right former Prime Minister Borissov, but the opposition parties have so far failed to forge a coalition for a cabinet.

