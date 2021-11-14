COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 14 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BULGARIA-ELECTION/BORISSOV VOTING--TIME TBC--

Por
REUTERSNOV 14
14 de Noviembre de 2021

Bulgaria's former PM casts vote in parliamentary election

Start: 07 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 07 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

SOFIA, BULGARIA – Former Prime Minister and leader of GERB party Boyko Borissov casts his vote as Bulgaria holds its third parliamentary election this year, after two previous votes produced fractured parliaments that failed to produce a government. Public anger against rampant corruption in the EU's poorest member state have put an end to almost a decade of political dominance of centre-right former Prime Minister Borissov, but the opposition parties have so far failed to forge a coalition for a cabinet.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GERB HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Bulgaria

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La frontal crítica de Timothy Weah al Tricolor: “México hablaba mucho”

La frontal crítica de Timothy Weah al Tricolor: “México hablaba mucho”

La “FIFA paralela” que organiza su propia Mundial y cobija a la selección mapuche

Julio César Chávez Jr. confirmó su regreso al cuadrilátero

Jaime Munguía se mantuvo invicto y retuvo su campeonato ante Gabriel Rosado

Luis Pérez ovacionó a Marcelo Flores e impulsó su llamado con el Tricolor del Tata Martino

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué Carmen Salinas sufrió el derrame cerebral que la mantiene en estado de coma

Por qué Carmen Salinas sufrió el derrame cerebral que la mantiene en estado de coma

Daniela Luján reveló si quiere ser mamá en un futuro

Salma Hayek ya tiene fecha para develar su estrella en el Paseo de la Fama

Revancha y proyectos postergados: los planes de Britney Spears ahora que ya es libre

Carlos Baute revela la terrible situación que vivió en Venezuela: “Me amenazaron, me vi en un momento de pánico”

TENDENCIAS

Regresan las 1000 Millas Sport, la gran carrera anual de autos clásicos en Argentina

Regresan las 1000 Millas Sport, la gran carrera anual de autos clásicos en Argentina

15 pasos para llevar adelante un entrenamiento fit y llegar bien a fin de año

La ciencia explica por qué el coronavirus afecta más a los hombres que a las mujeres

El niño con diabetes que se convirtió en una eminencia médica para tratar la enfermedad

Cómo ganar hasta 35 mil dólares por subir Reels en Instagram