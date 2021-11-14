ADVISORY BRITAIN-REMEMBRANCE/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 14 de Noviembre de 2021
NOV 14
12 de Noviembre de 2021

Britain observes Remembrance Sunday

Start: 14 Nov 2021 10:15 GMT

End: 14 Nov 2021 12:30 GMT

LONDON - Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph. Queen Elizabeth will not attend service due to a back sprain.

SCHEDULE:

1030gmt - event starts

1100gmt - 2 minutes of silence

1230gmt - event ends

Restrictions:

LIVE RESTRICTIONS:

BROADCAST: No UK use. Available until 12:29 (or when the feed ends if different to 12:29) on Sunday 14th November. No credit required.

DIGITAL: NO UK use. Live streams must be removed from all platforms by 12:29 (or when the feed ends if different to 12:29) on Sunday 14th November. No credit required.

==

EDIT RESTRICTIONS:

BROADCAST: No UK use. Available until 12:29 on Tuesday 16th November. 5 minutes of edited material can be used with a 10 second on screen credit to BBC Studios Events.

DIGITAL: No UK use. Available until 12:29 on Tuesday 16th November. 5 minutes of edited material can be used with a 10 second on screen credit to BBC Studios Events. These edits, if posted, within the 48 hour window can remain online/social/digital in perpetuity

Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

