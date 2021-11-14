ADVISORY BRITAIN-REMEMBRANCE/

Britain observes Remembrance Sunday

Start: 14 Nov 2021 10:15 GMT

End: 14 Nov 2021 12:30 GMT

LONDON - Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph. Queen Elizabeth will not attend service due to a back sprain.

SCHEDULE:

1030gmt - event starts

1100gmt - 2 minutes of silence

1230gmt - event ends

